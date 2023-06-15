Wisconsin shared revenue: Public schools get $1B more

Schools across Wisconsin are on the cusp of getting more money. The Legislature sent the governor a bill to pump more money into private school vouchers.

As part of the deal, lawmakers will send $1 billion more to public schools.

First, the governor needs to sign the bill passed Wednesday, June 14. The Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association has urged him not to. He negotiated the deal with Republican lawmakers. Both Governor Tony Evers and Republicans called the vote a win.

Jim Piatt

Ninety-eight percent of Messmer Catholic Schools students get a voucher. That's Wisconsin taxpayer money paying for the private schooling.

"In our case here at Messmer, parents also want a faith-based education as part of their kids' formation, along with high-quality STEM and English and social studies and science offerings, and we're accountable to deliver on that, and parents have choices if we don't," said Jim Piatt, Messmer president.

A deal between Republican legislators and Evers will boost money for schools. The more than $1 billion more added to the Wisconsin budget for public schools will add to how much private schools get for a voucher student.

Right now in Wisconsin, a K-8 voucher receives $8,399, and for high school, it's $9,045. The new numbers will bring that up $1,000 for K-8 ($9,499) and $3,000 for high school ($11,993).

"Public tax dollars don't belong in private schools, period," said Amy Mizialko, Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association president.

The Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association is not just upset with the growth in voucher money. They also wanted more than the $1 billion more that will go to public schools.

Amy Mizialko

"We can't have the public education governor of this state at the table saying that he's going to participate in the education hunger games of Wisconsin and sacrifice the vast majority of public school students and public school families and public school voters," said Mizialko.

"Tell that to the 45% of Milwaukee parents who are choosing Choice and charter schools," said Piatt. "Are you really going to tell them that they have to be forced into one monopoly as a system and do it your way because that's what you think you should dictate as an organization? I don't think that's justifiable."

The deal with Republicans and the governor will also add $1 billion more to the budget for public schools. The Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association and Wisconsin Public Education Network say that falls well short of keeping up with inflation and what kids need.

"Superintendents across the state are telling our governor right now that it puts them underwater," said Mizialko. "We have a state surplus of over $7 billion. That money belongs to the public good, to the social contract of public education in this state and to our students."

Piatt said they are educating at lower cost to taxpayers than public schools.

"Closing that gap partway from comparable public school funding will allow us to more appropriately retain, companionate and train our teachers," said Piatt. "We have wonderful staff, but operating at a 40% plus gap on funding has made that very difficult."

Education funding became the deal-maker on shared revenue. After weeks of stalemate, the governor and Republicans struck a deal that included boosting money for both public and private voucher schools. The Assembly and Senate passed the bills with all Republicans voting for along with two Democrats in the Senate and two Democrats in the Assembly.