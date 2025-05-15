Dodge County storm damage, residents asked to shelter in place

The Brief Severe storms hit southeast Wisconsin on Thursday. FOX6 News invites viewers to share photos of the aftermath and damage.



The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said residents in the Juneau and Mayville areas have been asked to shelter in place as crews work to clean up storm damage and restore power on Thursday night, May 15.

Dodge County storm damage

What they're saying:

Many streets and highways are closed due to downed trees and power lines in those areas. Do not drive around barricades or emergency vehicles. It's estimated power could be out for some residents for one-to-two days.

One person was hospitalized. At this point, the sheriff's office said only minor injuries have been reported to emergency personnel.

Mayville Mayor Rob Boelk declared a state of emergency due to the "substanial" damage.

Residents displaced

What you can do:

Juneau residents who have been displaced from their homes can go to Dodgeland Schools: 401 S. Western Ave. Mayville residents who have been displaced from their homes can go to Mayville High School: 500 N. Clark St. The Red Cross and Dodge County Health and Human Services are at both locations to help residents.

"Glass was breaking. The hail was the size of my fist. Glass was breaking all around us," said Juneau resident Diana Ogle, who told FOX6 News the roof was blown off of her home. "When they say it sounds like a freight train, they ain't lying. it was loud. I could feel the house heave and the wall upstairs in the master bedroom is cracked. The foundation is cracked."

"We heard on the scanner that there was a tornado or funnel cloud to the west of us, so we went down to the basement, and we were down there for like five, 10 minutes and all you could feel was like a lot of pressure," said Mayville resident Bridget Kuehle. "I almost felt like the house lifted up off the ground."

