Wisconsin severe weather: flooding, thunderstorms, outages

Severe weather hit southeast Wisconsin on Thursday evening, Aug. 1, causing flooding and power outages.

As of 10 p.m., there were more than 25,200 people without power.

The National Weather Service also issued severe thunderstorm warnings for southeastern Wisconsin counties on Thursday, Aug. 1. Warnings were in effect for Waukesha and Jefferson counties until 8:15 p.m.

The weather also caused the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair to cancel events.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 Weather Extras

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

What is the FOX Model?

FOX Weather

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media