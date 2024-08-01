Severe weather hits Wisconsin State Fair; fun continues, rain or shine

The 174th Wisconsin State Fair opened on Thursday, Aug. 1, with lots of fun – and some intense weather.

Thursday was a beautiful start to the fair, but in the evening, things got a bit intense with thunderstorms. Rain and lightning sent people scrambling, and the State Fair advised attendees to seek shelter.

Gabriel Iglesias’ show was also canceled due to the weather.

This all came as severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for nearby southeastern Wisconsin counties.

But no matter the weather, there are a lot of things people do every year when it comes to the annual event. Earlier in the day, things were heating up.

Bring on the heat

"This has been a summer to challenge everything," said London Dairy Alpacas owner Kevin Stoer.

He said anyone complaining about the heat should think about Journey and Vita Nova, the two alpacas that returned to the fair this year. They are a hot commodity - and so is their wool.

"It’s three times warmer than sheep wool," Stoer said.

They stay cool with fans, and despite the heat, people at the fair bought wool items.

For another group of friends, the slide is a tradition. So much show, they got shirts made.

"It’s kind of like a best friend thing that we do every year," said Sara Padley of Cudahy.

They also wear the shirts as a uniform – they are a bowling team.

"It’s a rush," said Cudahy resident Alex Pytlik. "It’s fun."

The t-shirt tradition is a thing for Visit Brookfield, as well.

"Every year we pick a different shirt, so this year we decided to embrace what we love about the fair, with deep-fried and slushies and all kinds of fun stuff," said President and CEO at Visit Brookfield Nancy Justman.

Whether it’s fried, funneled or on a stick, traditions of all kinds meet at the Wisconsin State Fair, no matter what the weather.