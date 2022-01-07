Sen. Ron Johnson seeking reelection for 3rd term, source tells FOX6

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) plans to run for reelection to a third term, a Republican source confirmed for FOX6 News on Friday, Jan. 7. According to multiple media reports, the announcement could come next week.

Johnson was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010 by defeating Democrat Russ Feingold. He was reelected in 2016 – after again defeating Feingold.

Several Democrats have already announced they are running to replace Johnson in the Senate. They include Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson, Millennial Action Project founder Steven Olikara, and Wausau physician Gillian Battino.

Johnson has been coy about his intentions for months, but recently has indicated that he would announce his decision soon.

The senator pledged in 2016 not to run for a third time, but he rescinded that promise and kicked around running again for months, saying circumstances changed when Democrats took full control of Congress and the White House.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing to examine U.S.-Russia policy at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

Johnson emerged as one of former President Donald Trump’s loudest defenders in 2020, particularly after his election loss, and that support continued after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Just before the Capitol was stormed a year ago, Johnson objected to counting the Electoral College votes from Arizona.

Trump endorsed Johnson in April and encouraged him to run.

Many potential Republican candidates have been waiting on Johnson before deciding whether to run. Former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy announced this week that he was not running for Senate or governor. Former Marine Kevin Nicholson, who lost a Republican primary for Senate in 2018, has said he would run for governor if Johnson seeks reelection.

Reaction

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler

"Wisconsin voters will relish the opportunity to fire Ron Johnson, who has used his senatorial power to enrich himself and his wealthiest donors at the expense of the middle class. Johnson’s relentless attacks on working families, health care, and the bedrock principles of American democracy disqualify him from a third term, and his presence on the ballot will ensure that voters turn out in record numbers to defeat Republicans at every level."

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski

"Ron Johnson has failed Wisconsinites–looking out for corporate special interests and promoting conspiracy theories, not helping us. Beating Ron Johnson is going to take a commonsense candidate who is focused on the kitchen table issues that matter to Wisconsin families and knows how to win–and I’ve got what it takes to get the job done."

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes (D-Wisconsin)

"Ron Johnson has been a failure and Wisconsin voters know it. The only people cheering Johnson's decision are the wealthy special interests and big donors who have made a killing during his time in Washington. He promised to stand up for working families, but instead opposed critical economic relief for families and small businesses, while helping to write the law that gives millions in tax breaks to the ultra-wealthy. Ron Johnson has made clear that he’s corrupt, out of touch with Wisconsinites, and can't be trusted."

The Associated Press' Scott Bauer contributed to this report.