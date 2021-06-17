Wisconsin Republicans propose tax cut, $3.4B for biennial budget

article

Wisconsin Republicans planned to wrap up revisions on the 2021-23 state budget Thursday night by inserting a $3.4 billion tax cut in the spending plan.

The Legislature's Joint Finance Committee was poised to take its final votes on budget revisions Thursday evening before forwarding the plan to the full Senate and Assembly.

GOP leaders announced at a news conference before the committee met that the tax cut will translate to $1,200 in savings for a typical family through income tax and property tax relief. They planned to eliminate the personal property tax, a tax businesses pay on items such as furniture and machinery, as well.

The Republicans also said they plan to fund two-thirds of Wisconsin school costs, a move they say will ensure schools receive $2.6 billion in federal coronavirus relief money.

The GOP didn’t release any details of the plan. State Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca, an appointee of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, listened in on the news conference. He said afterward he couldn't comment on the plan without seeing more details.

Before the committee took up the tax cut it voted unanimously without any discussion to allow Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to join a multistate decision to drop a lawsuit challenging Trump administration obstacles to abortion.

Twenty Democratic-led states, including Wisconsin, California and Oregon, sued the Trump administration in 2019 after it created a rule banning taxpayer-funded family planning clinics from referring patients to abortion providers and prohibiting federally funded family planning clinics from being housed in the same facility as abortion providers.

The states decided to drop the lawsuit after the Biden administration said it would undo the rule by the end of 2021, according to a state Justice Department memo. But Kaul wasn't free to remove Wisconsin from the lawsuit on his own. Republicans passed a series of laws in late 2018 after Kaul was elected but before he took office that require the state attorney general to get the budget committee’s permission before settling or dismissing lawsuits.

The committee also approved a motion that calls for spending about $1.8 million to give guards working at understaffed prisons an extra $5 an hour and spending $87.4 million to give state workers a 2% raise in each year of the budget. The committee approved the motion 11-4. All four Democrats on the panel voted against the motion.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.