Wisconsin Republicans unveil medical marijuana bill

Neighboring states allow marijuana, but not the Badger State.

Now, medical marijuana could be coming to Wisconsin, if a new bill becomes law.

Assembly Republicans rolled out their proposal on Monday, Jan. 8.

The bill would allow marijuana usage only for people with certain medical issues. It would regulate every stage from growing to processing to testing and all of those locations would be confidential.

Then, patients would have to pick up from a state-run dispensary. It would not allow it to be smoked, but would allow it to be eaten, in gels, vapors or patches.

"What we are proposing today is not a panacea, not a magic cure for people who deal with awful conditions, but it’s another way for people to get treatment in a way that will hopefully be less addictive, more impactful, and hopefully have less side effects than the constant and chronic use of opioids," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said.

The patients would get a card that would allow them to get marijuana at one of five state-controlled dispensaries. The state would also regulate growers, including that it be grown in an enclosed, locked facility and they'd pay the initial license fee of $10,000.

The state initially would contract with one processor until the state sees 50,000 patients and they would need to have their products sent to a lab for testing.

"This bill would have been okay about 15 years ago, but we have a lot of data since then that shows it’s the right thing to do to reduce barriers, rather than put more obstacles in place, as this one does," said State Rep. Ryan Clancy (D-Milwaukee).

People diagnosed with the following could get marijuana in the state:

Cancer

HIV or AIDS

Seizures and epilepsy

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Alzheimer's disease

Glaucoma

Severe chronic pain

Severe chronic nausea

Severe muscle spasms

Multiple sclerosis

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Chronic motor or vocal tic disorder

Tourette syndrome

Inflammatory bowel disease

Any terminal illness with a probable life expectancy of less than one year

"There is strong evidence for several of those conditions that cannabis use for medical reasons, such as THC or cannabidiol or CBD that people use, that there’s strong evidence for conditions such as nausea in cancer patients, chronic pain, as well as pain and muscle sparsity in things like multiple sclerosis," University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee psychology professor Krista Lisdahl said.

The legalization of medical marijuana could mean more research in the state.

"Actually, there’s been a lot of barriers to cannabis research and increasing legalization, even for medicinal purposes, does seem to increase the opportunities for research," Lisdahl said.

The Assembly would have to pass the bill, then it would take the joint approval of the Wisconsin Senate and then the governor’s signature.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said last year that medical marijuana could pass and Gov. Tony Evers has pushed for full legalization.