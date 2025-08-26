article

The Brief MPS announced the state has released another $17 million in funds. The Wisconsin DPI had withheld millions after the district missed deadlines for required financial reports. Last week, the state released $16 million in withheld funds to MPS.



Milwaukee Public Schools on Tuesday announced the state has released another $17 million in funds that had been withheld after the district missed deadlines for required financial reports.

MPS said the now-released funds, which support students with special needs and students who are raising children of their own, are tied to the 2023-24 fiscal year. Last week, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released a $16 million batch of funding intended to support the same students that was tied to the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Missed deadlines

The backstory:

In June, the Wisconsin DPI withheld millions of dollars from the state's largest school district due to "the liability of incomplete data."

MPS’ 2024 audited financial report was originally due in December 2024. MPS missed that. In January 2025, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction gave MPS an extension. But then, in May, it gave two hard deadlines: May 16 to turn in the 2024 annual report – which it missed – and May 30, to turn in the audited financial statements.

Additional $8M

What's next:

MPS said a final batch of approximately $8 million in funding is expected to be released in the coming weeks as external partners submit their 2023-24 audit to the state.

The school district also said it "remains engaged with the Council of the Great City Schools, a group representing the nation’s largest urban school districts, to help increase accuracy and efficiency and modernizing systems."

Leaders address funds

What they're saying:

MPS released the following statements related to the latest batch of released funds:

MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius:

"We are committed to fulfilling our obligations, modernizing our systems and rebuilding the public’s trust. DPI has been a strong partner with our finance team. I thank them all for their tireless work and dedication. We look forward to transitioning to financial systems that will be fully aligned with the state."

Wisconsin DPI Superintendent Jill Underly:

"While there is more work ahead, this marks another positive step in MPS’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial reporting system. I’m grateful for Dr. Cassellius’s leadership, the dedication of MPS staff, and the hard work of our team at the DPI as we continue working to ensure students and families in Milwaukee have the resources and opportunities they need and deserve."

Milwaukee Board of School Directors President Missy Zombor:

"This second release of aid shows a sustained commitment to improve systems and continue to provide services and programs that our students need. The board supports this important work and provides oversight and accountability to help move it forward."