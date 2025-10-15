Wisconsin reckless driving; new bill targets dangerous drivers with towing

The Brief A new bipartisan bill allows Wisconsin municipalities to tow cars tied to reckless driving on the first offense, regardless of ownership. Gov. Tony Evers is expected to sign it, which also permits cities to destroy vehicles if fines remain unpaid after 90 days. Milwaukee leaders say the law will help curb reckless driving, which they call a severe and deadly problem.



Wisconsin lawmakers have passed a bipartisan bill that would allow cars used in reckless driving incidents to be towed on the first offense – and possibly destroyed if fines are not paid.

What we know:

The measure now heads to Gov. Tony Evers, who is expected to sign it. If passed, cities, towns and villages could set up new ordinances.

The main point of the soon-to-be Wisconsin law on reckless driving: One strike, and you could be towed.

Right now, ordinances can allow towing only if the reckless driver is also the owner of the registered car, and only if the person has prior reckless driving convictions and unpaid fines.

Milwaukee’s ordinance took effect in 2023. MPD records show it resulted in just 11 tows from June 1, 2023 through Feb. 11, 2025.

By comparison, unregistered vehicles linked to reckless driving can already be towed, leading to 595 seizures between 2022 and February 2024.

The new legislation removes those caveats, giving municipalities the option to tow any vehicle involved in reckless driving, regardless of who owns it – and even on the first offense.

What they're saying:

"If you’re out here acting a fool on the streets of Milwaukee, we’re going to take your vehicle," said Milwaukee Alderman Lamont Westmoreland, who pushed for changes.

"I hope people think: I don’t want my car to get impounded. I don’t want to deal with all of that. And they start driving normally," he added.

"You don’t get a lot of bipartisan support these days, but we have it here," said Milwaukee Alderman Scott Spiker. "Why? Well, the problem we are facing is severe. It’s catastrophic. It’s literally costing us lives every day."

Assistant Chief Craig Sarnow of the Milwaukee Police Department said the new authority will give officers stronger tools.

"If you choose to put lives at risk, we’re taking the car. We’re going to impound the car, and we’re going to put it right here," Sarnow said at the city's tow lot. "We’re taking away the weapon, alright. And we’re going to put it here."

Dig deeper:

Under the bill, drivers can only reclaim their vehicles after paying fines and fees. If a car was stolen, the owner will not be responsible for those costs. But if fines remain unpaid after 90 days, the city can destroy the vehicle.

After the governor signs the bill into law, then, local municipalities can pass new ordinances. For Milwaukee, that could take a few weeks.