Wisconsin reckless driving; lawmakers propose ‘speed limiter’ devices

The Brief A new Wisconsin bill would require reckless drivers to install speed limiters. Offenders would be responsible for the installation and upkeep costs. Supporters argue the devices could prevent repeat reckless driving offenses.



There is technology that could force reckless drivers to slow down.

What we know:

State lawmakers unveiled legislation on Thursday, Oct. 23, that would require repeat reckless drivers to install "speed limiter" devices in their vehicles – technology designed to prevent offenders from driving more than 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Sen. Chris Larson and Rep. Russell Goodwin introduced the bill at 99th and Good Hope, where they demonstrated the devices in action.

"It's cutting edge technology designed to help stop reckless drivers who have already been convicted for doing so and to prevent them from doing it again," Goodwin said.

The proposal would apply to drivers convicted of two or more reckless driving violations within five years. For at least one year, they could only operate vehicles equipped with a limiter.

Local perspective:

Tina Ortiz, who was critically injured by a speeding drunk driver in 2018, urged lawmakers to act.

"We need to stop this speeding, it is getting out of hand and we need to take control of it," she said. "I don’t want anybody to go through what I went through."

Ortiz said as someone who has experienced the effects of reckless driving, she hopes the effort gains momentum.

"I just want a change," she said. "It’s common sense."

Dig deeper:

Speed limiters have existed for decades and cap a vehicle’s maximum speed. Attempting to tamper with the device could result in fines or jail time under the bill.

Larson said offenders would pay for the installation, which costs around $1,700 over the course of a year. Courts could adjust costs for low-income drivers.

"The cost will be incurred by the offender; that cost is about $100 up to $150 to install," Larson said. "With roughly $4 a month for maintenance for the year of mandated installation, it will cost offenders about $1,700. So for neighbors who are under 150% of poverty, the court can accommodate their needs."

At the same time as Thursday’s event, Milwaukee city leaders discussed a separate proposal to give the city more power to tow cars involved in reckless driving incidents.