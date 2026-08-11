Waukesha County sheriff race: Ollinger wins Republican primary

The Brief Nick Ollinger won Waukesha County’s Republican primary for sheriff on Tuesday night. Ollinger beat John Gscheidmeier. They both have law enforcement backgrounds. There is no Democrat in the race, meaning the winner of Tuesday's primary takes the job.



Nick Ollinger won Waukesha County’s Republican primary for sheriff on Tuesday night, defeating John Gscheidmeier. With no Democrat in the race, the winner of Tuesday's Republican primary takes the job.

What they're saying:

Nick Ollinger has worked for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department for 13 years and is currently the captain of the Detective Bureau. He is a lifelong Waukesha County resident. FOX6's Bret Lemoine sat down with both candidates before the election – these were Ollinger's responses on some key issues.

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On body-worn cameras…

Ollinger: "I want deputies to have body cameras come Jan. 1. It’s for the deputies, it’s for the citizens, it pushes transparency – it helps the DA’s Office, judiciary."

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On turnover, staff wellbeing…

Lemoine: "Turnover has been high in both patrols and the jails – what’s the plan to fix that?"

Ollinger: "Once they all become a part and feel a part of a team, and they have a voice, they want to stay, and then they are your recruiters. They’ll say Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is a place you want to be and work."

On civil unrest after Madison police shooting…

Lemoine: "What are you telling your deputies just about these particular incidents in general?"

Ollinger: "You need to go out there and work within the confines of law enforcement, but when faced with a deadly force situation – know that you’re justified in doing what you’re doing."

When is the general election?

What's next:

The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

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