Wisconsin presidential primary; Milwaukee 'Souls to the Polls' effort

Wisconsin's presidential primary election is around the corner – set for Tuesday, Aug. 2. Early voting is already underway – and there is a significant effort to get Milwaukee voters to the polls.

"It is very important this election for us to vote," said Joseph Carter of Milwaukee.

Church clothes and elections on his mind, Carter made it a point to get to the polls on Sunday, March 24.

"It was more convenient for me to come out here today with my busy work schedule that I have. You never know when I’m going to be in town or not in town," Carter said.

It was "Souls to the Polls Sunday." Congregations of Black churches rallied at the Capitol Drive Voting Center to cast their ballots.

"People can come right from church and go vote," said Greg Lewis, Souls to the Polls executive director.

It is a push to educate people about the election – and encourage voters to go to the polls for the primary.

"Milwaukee, Wisconsin counts and our votes are powerful," said Richard Shaw, Pastor at St. Matthews C.M.E. Church.

The Capitol Drive Voting Center replaced the Midtown Center. It is the first time this location is open to early voting. A handful of people did vote on Sunday.

"I have faith that we’re going to come out – like we’re doing now – we’re going to turn out and we’re going to vote like we never voted before," Shaw said.

Carter said if you want change, you should too.

"If you don’t vote, voice your opinion, and your voting, how can you expect it to change," Carter said.

