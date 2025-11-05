Wisconsin politics; trends before election for governor in 2026

The Brief Dems Win East Coast: Democrats achieved success in November 4, 2025, East Coast elections. Shutdown/Economy Impact: The 36-day government shutdown and economic anxiety were major factors. Mixed Signals for WI: Results offer differing interpretations for Wisconsin's 2026 elections.



Wisconsin did not have an election on Tuesday, Nov. 4. But the elections on the East Coast may reveal signs of what lies ahead for the Badger State.

Future of Wisconsin politics

What we know:

Exactly one year ago, Republican President Trump won Wisconsin, all the other swing states, and the White House.

But after Nov. 4, 2025, Democrats are celebrating – and President Trump pointed to the government shutdown as a big factor weighing against Republicans. Wednesday is day 36, the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

An Associated Press poll found roughly 60% of voters in Virginia and New Jersey said they were either angry or unsatisfied with the direction of the country. Voters also said they were worried about the economy. Candidates focused on affordability.

So what does that mean about how voters are thinking at this time? It depends on who you ask.

What they're saying:

"Across the board, Democrats had a great night. And I think it all means one thing: people are watching what is happening with Donald Trump and Republicans, and they are furious. They elected Donald Trump to lower prices, and he hasn’t been doing it," said Joe Zepecki, Democratic strategist.

"This was going to be a good night for Democrats. They can think about all these theories for why they won, but the reality is these were all blue states. Virginia was the closest to a battleground. Virginia is a state Republicans can win, if they have the right candidate," said Brian Resinger, former Republican aide.

On the minds of Wisconsin voters

Dig deeper:

A Marquette Law School poll recently found inflation was the most important issue for Wisconsin voters.

"People in New Jersey and New York City and Virginia are very concerned about the cost of living. So it could well be that that’s going to be the dominant generalization for politics here in Wisconsin," said Mordecai Lee, UW-Milwaukee Professor Emeritus.

Mordecai Lee

Right now, the latest Marquette poll found Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong leading the Democratic field with 6%. But that is within the margin of error – and 81% said they were undecided.

"Is it possible that we’ll elect for governor a democratic socialist? Sure. Is it possible that that person will come in last in the primary? Sure. Because in Wisconsin you never know what will catch fire," Lee said.

In one year, we will elect a new governor and decide control of the Wisconsin legislature. We will also decide which side controls the U.S. House of Representatives. The midterm elections are generally harder for the party in power.

"A year's time in political dimensions is an eternity. Anything can happen," Lee said.