Wisconsin police shooting, I-41 pursuit; suspect, officer identified

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has identified the North Fond du Lac police officer and allegedly armed suspect involved in a Feb. 2 shooting and pursuit.

Authorities said an officer stopped a car in the village of North Fond du Lac around 9:40 p.m. that night – but the driver took off.

A Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputy used a tire deflation device on I-41 near County Highway Z, about a half-mile into Winnebago County, causing the vehicle to stop.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, called 911 and reported that they had a gun. The DOJ said the suspect then got out and walked toward law enforcement – the North Fond du Lac officer shooting and striking that suspect.

The DOJ has now identified the suspect as 36-year-old Lawrence Drennan, and the officer as Sgt. Bryce LaLuzerne.

Drennan died at the scene despite life-saving attempts from first responders. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

LaLuzerne remains on administrative duty, per department policy, the DOJ said. He was wearing a bodycam during the incident, and both the North Fond du Lac Police Department and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office have squad cameras.

The Wisconsin DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the shooting investigation, and said all involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with that investigation.