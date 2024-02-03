Officer-involved shooting, suspect killed, I-41 Winnebago County

article

A person with a gun was shot and killed by a North Fond du Lac police officer Friday night, Feb. 2, following a police pursuit that led into Winnebago County on I-41.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), at about 9:40 p.m., a North Fond du Lac police officer initiated a traffic stop in the Village of North Fond du Lac.

The vehicle fled the traffic stop, leading to a pursuit. A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy deployed a tire deflation device on I-41 near County Highway Z, about a half-mile into Winnebago County, causing the vehicle to stop.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Vehicle on the side of the road.

The driver and only person in the vehicle called 911 and reported they had a gun. The driver exited the vehicle and approached law enforcement. A North Fond du Lac police officer discharged their firearm, striking the subject.

Life-saving measures were performed, but the subject died from their injuries on the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The scene on I-41, a half mile into Winnebago County.

The involved North Fond du Lac Police Department officer who fired their weapon has been placed on administrative duty, per department policy.

That officer was wearing a body camera during the incident. Both the North Fond du Lac Police Department and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office have squad cameras.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation of the incident with assistance from Wisconsin State Patrol, Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, DCI Crime Response Specialists, and members of DCI’s Digital Evidence Unit.

All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Winnebago County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.