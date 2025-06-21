Wisconsin poisoning attempted homicide investigation, 2 charged

article

The Brief Prosecutors in Dane and Rock counties charged a man and woman with multiple counts of attempted homicide. Investigators said the two planned to create poisons and use them to try to murder two different women. Court records show the man's bond was set at $10 million, the woman's at $4 million, in Dane County.



Prosecutors in both Dane and Rock counties have charged two people with attempted homicide after investigators said they conspired to poison two women.

What they're saying:

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation announced the charges against 43-year-old Paul VanDuyne and 41-year-old Andrea Whitaker – both of Madison.

According to the criminal complaints filed against the two, they planned to create poisons and use them to attempt to murder two different women with whom VanDuyne had previously "been involved."

According to WMTV-TV in Madison, investigators determined substances including cyanide and thallium were used in the attempted homicides.

Both VanDuyne and Whitaker are charged in both Dane and Rock counties with multiple counts of attempted homicide, among other felonies. Court records show VanDuyne's bond was set at $10 million, Whitaker's at $4 million, in Dane County.