Wisconsin OWI arrest, Florida man had open intoxicants in vehicle

A Wisconsin state trooper arrested a Florida man for operating while intoxicated on I-41 earlier this week. If convicted, it would be the man's fifth offense.

What they're saying:

The Wisconsin State Patrol spotted a speeding driver on I-41 in Fond du Lac County late Thursday night, March 27.

A trooper pulled the vehicle over and noted the driver, a 56-year-old man from Orlando, showed signs of impairment. The trooper also noticed open intoxicants in the man's vehicle.

What's next:

The driver was placed under arrest, and a search warrant was obtained for an evidentiary blood draw. The test results are still pending.