Wisconsin OWI arrest, Florida man had open intoxicants in vehicle
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - A Wisconsin state trooper arrested a Florida man for operating while intoxicated on I-41 earlier this week. If convicted, it would be the man's fifth offense.
What they're saying:
The Wisconsin State Patrol spotted a speeding driver on I-41 in Fond du Lac County late Thursday night, March 27.
A trooper pulled the vehicle over and noted the driver, a 56-year-old man from Orlando, showed signs of impairment. The trooper also noticed open intoxicants in the man's vehicle.
What's next:
The driver was placed under arrest, and a search warrant was obtained for an evidentiary blood draw. The test results are still pending.
The Source: The Wisconsin State Patrol released information for this report.