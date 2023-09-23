Milwaukee 'Girls in Aviation Day' inspires next generation

article

Women inspired young girls to soar – defying gravity and odds in a male-dominated field – during the 9th annual "Girls in Aviation Day" in Milwaukee Saturday, Sept. 22.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, fewer than 10% of licensed pilots are women.

"Specifically in aviation, it’s not a very saturated industry for women as of right now," said Charnelle Pinson, a Wisconsin National Guard Blackhawk helicopter pilot. "I never thought that this was something I would be able to do growing up."

Pinson's mission is to show the next generation of female pilots their dreams are achievable.

"To children that are considering this at a young age, and letting them know it’s something available to them is amazing," she said.

But it wasn't just pilots inspiring the crew at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Women from all different areas of aviation were proving to young girls that the sky is the limit.

"When I first got into the agency in 1998, we were less than 5% women air traffic controllers. Now, we are approaching 30%, nearly 30%," said air traffic controller Cindy Ruenzel.

Whether it is a career as an air traffic controller, flight attendant or engineer, Ruenzel said the aviation industry is fueled with opportunities.

"All the girls that have come through are excited. We’re excited to be here, and they’re excited to have us," Pinson said.

After the Girls in Aviation Day, 13-year-old Jane Luepke is set on a career in the sky: "It’s really not that hard to get into, and if your really set your mind to it, you can do it. There’s so many different opportunities."