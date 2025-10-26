The Brief U.S. Marshals are looking for 52-year-old Willie Holland of Milwaukee. Authorities said Holland has a rap sheet nearly 30 pages long. If you know where he is, call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707.



A Milwaukee man with a criminal past dating back more than 30 years is in trouble again. Willie Holland is now on the run.

"He is considered a career criminal in the court system," said the marshal on the case. "A lot of violent felonies back in the 90s."

The backstory:

The 52-year-old has a rap sheet nearly 30 pages long. That includes charges for robbery with use of force, possession with intent to distribute, resisting and obstructing.

In 2020, the Milwaukee man was indicted on a federal gun charge. He spent more than four years in prison and was put on supervised release. In July of this year, he was stopped by Milwaukee police on the city’s south side.

Willie Holland

"He was pulled over, they were able to locate some drugs, a lot of US currency, cash, indicative of dealing drugs," the marshal said.

Holland was arrested and released before a federal detainer could be put in place. Authorities advised Holland he had to report to the probation office. When U.S. Marshals said he refused, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

"Mr. Holland agreed not to show up and essentially said he was going to go on the run," the marshal said.

What you can do:

Holland is believed to be in the Milwaukee area. He sometimes uses the nickname "Junior" and has a noticeable teardrop tattoo under his left eye. Authorities believe he’s continuing his old ways.

"Although he’s a little bit older these days, he still has the tendencies to kind of do things erratically," the marshal on the case said.

Holland is 5-foot-7 and weighs 175 pounds. If you know where he is, call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.