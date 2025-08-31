Wisconsin' Most Wanted: Soudchai Visethsounethone on the run from police

The Brief U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate Soudchai Visethsounethone. The 44-year-old has been on the run for more than a year. Visethsounethone has been using at least 30 different names.



After being released from prison for a federal drug sentence, a 44-year-old man went on the run. For more than a year, investigators say Soudchai Visethsounethone has been hiding from law enforcement and using multiple aliases to stay under the radar.

Search for a fugitive

What we know:

"He does have several fake IDs and fake documents that makes it difficult as well," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

The 44-year-old has been using at least 30 different names. He’s been known as "Billy" and "Bobby." He will also go by "Chai Chai" and "Chino." While his name might change, the charges against him don’t.

"When he was arrested, there was 19 pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle," the marshal explained.

2019 search warrants executed

The backstory:

In 2019, authorities executed search warrants on homes in Milwaukee finding guns and drugs. They identified Visethsounethone as the main suspect.

"A warrant was put out for him and he was finally stopped in Indiana by State Troopers, with one other individual in the vehicle and that’s where the drugs were found," the US Marshal said.

He was arrested, charged and convicted. Visethsounethone was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison and five years of supervised release. US Marshals say he never followed the rules of that release.

What they're saying:

"Testing positive for marijuana and methamphetamine multiple times," the investigator said. "Not maintaining and reporting a stable residence. Issues with employment."

Visethsounethone has ties to Milwaukee and Sheboygan. The 44-year-old is 5’9" tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has a distinct tattoo of a woman depicted on his neck.

"Turn yourself in and face these charges, they’re not going away," the marshal said.

What you can do:

If you know where Visethsounethone is, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.