Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Olajwan Veasy sought for gun, drug crimes

U.S. Marshals said the problems are piling up for 31-year-old Olajwan Veasy.

Authorities said Veasy knows he’s a wanted man. Now, they are asking for your help to find him.

"He's got three warrants stemming from this one particular incident," the U.S. marshal on the case said. "He's got to own up to his actions."

U.S. Marshals said Veasy was hurt in an accident over the summer near 66th and Capitol in Milwaukee.

"There was a car crash back in July of this year where the driver wrapped a car pretty good around a tree," said the marshal. "The engine block of the vehicle shot straight through the passenger side of the vehicle and the driver was unconscious at the time."

Olajwan Veasy

Police identified Veasy as the driver and only person in the car. Police soon learned he was in violation of his federal supervised release.

"They removed him from the vehicle, a firearm fell from his waistband. Ultimately, a probable cause search was conducted of the vehicle," the marshal said.

U.S. Marshals said drugs were found inside the car. He is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamines, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Veasy is described as 6 feet tall and 140 pounds. He has tattoos on his arm and chest. Marshals said Veasy's last known addresses are near Medford and Custer in Milwaukee. He was also living near Mountain Avenue and Dopp Street in Waukesha.

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information on Veasy's whereabouts to call the U.S. Marshal tip line: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.