Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Alphonso Hansbrough sought after shooting

Investigators are looking for a Racine man with a violent history.

Authorities say Alphonso Hansbrough has a criminal history that reads like a book. The latest chapter is why U.S. Marshals are searching for him.

"He is a dangerous individual to the community," the marshal on the case said.

In March of this year, investigators say Hansbrough spotted a woman with whom he shared a past. She was parked outside an auto shop near Douglas and Lasalle.

"He decided to brandish a firearm and shoot at a car full of people with three victims inside of it," the marshal said.

Alphonso Hansbrough

No one was hurt in the shooting. Hansbrough was arrested and released on bond. Months later, he was in trouble again.

"He fled from law enforcement and was in possession of an illegal firearm, threw it," an investigator said.

Records show the 38-year-old Hansbrough has several past convictions ranging from disorderly conduct and obstructing to others involving drugs and theft. He’s been locked up more than a dozen times, but authorities said he hasn’t learned his lesson.

Hansbrough hasn’t showed up for his latest court appearances and is now wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Alphonso Hansbrough

"We urge you to turn yourself in to local authorities. We do not want anyone to get hurt or be put in danger," the marshal said. "When we do encounter you, you will be caught and arrested."

Hansbrough is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 200 pounds. Authorities said he has ties to Racine and could be hiding out there.

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about Hansbrough to call the tip line: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.