Missing Black women, girls; Wisconsin lawmaker calls for task force

A Wisconsin lawmaker has proposed a task force designated to cases involving murdered and missing Black women and girls.

A Racine mother backs the bill – her daughter having disappeared earlier this year.

"She was my best friend, and everyday I sit back with so many memories," said Georgia Hill, Lasheky's mother.

As Georgia scrolls through pictures of her daughter, she said it gives her hope in a time of darkness.

"It’s been the longest six months I have ever been through," she said. "This is a mother’s worst nightmare."

Lasheky Hill

Lasheky, 46, has been missing since March 26. Racine police said she was last seen near MLK and West.

"That's my child, and I am going to fight and use my final breath to find my child," said Georgia.

"I heard Ms. Georgia’s cry," said State Rep. Shelia Stubbs (D-Madison).

Stubbs is introducing new legislation to create a task force for missing and murdered Black women and girls in Wisconsin.

"That would be great if they can do that, because a lot of Black girls are just left out of here being statistics," Georgia said.

Wisconsin Capitol, Madison

In 2022, Stubbs said Black women and girls comprised 36% of total missing women in the U.S. She said the task force would have 19 members including legislators, law enforcement, legal experts and organizations focused on violence.

"I believe Black women and Black girls deserve to grow up in Wisconsin and be safe in the state of Wisconsin," said Stubbs. "We want to look at patterns, underlying factors, to explain why its disproportionate higher levels of violence that occurred."

Stubbs is waiting for state Assembly approval and said her fight continues for the Hill family and others until the legislation is passed.

"I’m a strong lady, I’m mighty," Georgia said.