Wisconsin midterms: Senator Johnson 'surprised my race was this close'

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson defeated Democrat Mandela Barnes in the midterm elections in his slimmest victory since his 2010 election.

Senator Johnson spoke to his supporters in Neenah early Wednesday morning, with the race too close to call.

Following his victory, Johnson spoke with WISN's Dan O'Donnell.

"I’m surprised in Wisconsin my race was this close," said Johnson.

In the end, Johnson bested Barnes by about 27,000 votes.

The race was one of a handful of tight Senate contests across the country that could determine which party holds majority control. Johnson said he expected Republicans to do better in the midterm election, saying Democratic policies are "not good for America."

At his election party in Neenah Tuesday night, Johnson was confident he locked up a third term as U.S. senator.

"We'll wait until all the numbers come in before I declare final victory, but I do believe that this time, truth has prevailed over the lies, over the character assassination," said Johnson.

The race was not called and Barnes had not conceded. Johnson even declared victory Wednesday morning before going on the Dan O'Donnell Show around the time the race was called.

"Unfortunately, the networks just refused to call it, and it is interesting," said Johnson. "Democrats were outraged when Joe Biden won by 20,000 – that President Trump didn’t concede."

Johnson's campaign strategist said the win could be attributed to the ground game Johnson played in the final 10 days before the election.

"Ron Johnson knew the state wasn’t just about one area of the state or another area of the state," said Brian Schimming, campaign spokesperson and Republican strategist. "It was about the whole state, and I think that showed in the results."

Johnson won a third term after previously vowing not to serve more than two. The 67-year-old Johnson said on WISN that he was ready to "hang it up" after two terms, but sidestepped a question about whether he would seek a fourth term in six years.

"What I’d like to do is make sure whoever is in leadership, that they commit to restoring function to Congress," he said. "We get majorities in both chambers, we need to return to a budget process that drives the appropriation process."

Johnson has been a top target for Democrats in swing state Wisconsin. He was first elected as part of the tea party wave and won reelection in 2016.

Johnson is one of former President Donald Trump's biggest backers. He ran this campaign trying to paint Barnes as being weak on crime with a thin resume who will be a rubber stamp for the national Democratic agenda.

