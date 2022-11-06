Wisconsin midterms: Evers vs. Michels in 'tight' governor's race

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and how elections run in the future could depend on who you vote for.

Governor Tony Evers and his challenger, Tim Michels, were both out on the campaign trail Sunday, both urging people to get out to the polls, but they have very different ideas on what that should look like moving forward.

The Sunday before Election Day, both gubernatorial candidates were feeling optimistic.

"Victory is coming on Tuesday," said Michels. "We’re going to take Wisconsin to new heights!"

"I think we’re going to win," said Evers. "I know we’re going to win."

Tim Michels, Tony Evers

Only one will be right come Tuesday. The latest Marquette University Law School Poll released Nov. 2 showed the two tied.

"It’s going to be tight," said Evers. "I don’t want anyone to think otherwise."

In a close race, questions about the election process become heightened.

As governor, Evers vetoed a number of election-related bills proposed by the Republican-controlled Legislature, laws Michels has said he would sign. The bills included things like limits on who can return an absentee ballot and requiring the state to check that voters are citizens.

Michels did not take reporter questions Sunday but did answer a reporter's question on Nov. 2 asking if he trusted the election process.

Gov. Tony Evers, Tim Michels participate in WBA debate on Oct. 14

"People are concerned," said Michels in Grafton. "Everywhere I go, people are concerned. Election integrity is not a Republican issue. It’s an American issue."

On Sunday, Evers called Michels' election proposals a "sinister way" to decrease people's opportunity to vote.

"I absolutely believe the differences between us are huge," said Evers.

All this means when you vote on Tuesday, you are also voting on how you want to vote in the future.

Both Michels and Evers have more campaign stops Monday.