Wisconsin man shot in Milwaukee speaks from hospital; suspect found in a wig

The Brief Dewl Davis is recovering at Froedtert Hospital after being shot in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood. Police say Gregory Kaiser was arrested days later while disguised in a wig, and faces multiple felonies. Davis has undergone six surgeries and says it could be months before he is released from the hospital.



A 31-year-old man from northern Wisconsin is recovering after being shot in the stomach during a trip to Milwaukee earlier this month.

What we know:

Dewl Davis, who has undergone multiple surgeries, spoke from his hospital bed about the shooting – and the long recovery still ahead.

He and his girlfriend were on their way to Illinois when they stopped at a friend’s house in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood on Oct. 5. He said a man inside the home, identified as 45-year-old Gregory Kaiser, began acting erratically.

"Her boyfriend just started freaking out and pointing guns at people and stuff," Dewl Davis recalled.

Court documents say Dewl Davis stepped outside, followed by Kaiser, who waved a gun at him and his girlfriend.

"[He] pointed it at me and my girlfriend and after he did that he put it under his belt buckle and I just went after him, trying to get it from him," he said.

Moments later, he was shot in the stomach.

"I didn’t expect to be alive, I could tell you that," Dewl Davis said. "It hit my liver, my lung, my intestines [...] I’ve had six surgeries so far."

Dig deeper:

Police say Kaiser tried to get away.

Officers arrested Kaiser two days after the shooting. A search warrant explained they found him in the Riverwest neighborhood trying to get into his girlfriend's car. Investigators say he was trying to stay hidden wearing a woman's wig and had painted the car a different color.

Davis said it could be months before he can leave the hospital.

Kaiser is now in jail and has been charged with multiple felonies.

What they're saying:

For weeks, Dewl Davis’ family has stayed by his side at Froedtert Hospital.

"Gun violence is crazy," said his brother, Dustan Davis. "He is very lucky."

Dewl Davis said he knows his survival is rare.

"Gun violence is not, it’s not okay. It’s serious," he said. "People playing with guns hurt innocent people."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover medical costs.