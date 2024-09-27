article

The Brief A gunshot halted a Milwaukee high school football game on Friday. The school said an off-duty security guard, not affiliated with the school, accidentally shot himself. The stadium was evacuated, and the game was ended by mutual consent.



An off-duty security guard accidentally shot himself at Friday night's football game between Wisconsin Lutheran and Milwaukee Lutheran.

In a Facebook post, Wisconsin Lutheran High School said the security guard was not affiliated with the school. Only the security guard was injured.

"We pride ourselves on maintaining a safe environment for our students and all who are involved with our football program. Following this incident, we will be reviewing safety protocols," the school said in a Facebook post.

Police were at the scene immediately, the school said. The security guard received treatment, and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

After the gunshot, students, players and spectators immediately evacuated the stadium. The game was ended by mutual consent, the school said.