Wisconsin Lottery; 3 winning tickets sold, Sept. 20 drawings

Three different lottery games produced big winning tickets in Wisconsin following their Sept. 20 drawings.

In Butler, a winning $2.8 million Megabucks ticket was purchased at Kwik Trip on W. Arden Place. The winning numbers were 10-17-25-29-41-44.

In Fond du Lac, a winning $72,000 Badger 5 jackpot ticket was sold at Hansen's BP – located on W. Johnson Street. In Stoughton, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at Jagat Petroleum LLC on W. Main Street.

The winning numbers for the Badger 5 win were 1-4-5-6-28 while the winning numbers for the Powerball win were 16-27-59-62-63 with a Powerball of 23.

According to a news release, this is the second time this year a large winning lottery ticket was sold at the Butler Kwik Trip. The lottery retailer sold a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket in April.

Hansen's BP store sold a winning $350,000 SuperCash! ticket in May and since 2017 has sold big winning tickets of: $1 million Powerball, February 2020, $100,000 scratch ticket, February 2018, $350,000 SuperCash! May 2017.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for the Saturday, Sept. 23 drawing is $725 million.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available HERE.