Wisconsin Lottery; 3 winning tickets sold, Sept. 20 drawings

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Lottery
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Three different lottery games produced big winning tickets in Wisconsin following their Sept. 20 drawings.

In Butler, a winning $2.8 million Megabucks ticket was purchased at Kwik Trip on W. Arden Place. The winning numbers were 10-17-25-29-41-44.

In Fond du Lac, a winning $72,000 Badger 5 jackpot ticket was sold at Hansen's BP – located on W. Johnson Street. In Stoughton, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at Jagat Petroleum LLC on W. Main Street. 

The winning numbers for the Badger 5 win were 1-4-5-6-28 while the winning numbers for the Powerball win were 16-27-59-62-63 with a Powerball of 23.

According to a news release, this is the second time this year a large winning lottery ticket was sold at the Butler Kwik Trip. The lottery retailer sold a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket in April.

Hansen's BP store sold a winning $350,000 SuperCash! ticket in May and since 2017 has sold big winning tickets of: $1 million Powerball, February 2020, $100,000 scratch ticket, February 2018, $350,000 SuperCash! May 2017.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for the Saturday, Sept. 23 drawing is $725 million.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available HERE