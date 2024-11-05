Live election results: Wisconsin Senate races feature new district maps

The Brief In the Wisconsin Senate, 16 of 33 seats were on the ballot this year. It was the first general election with new Senate district maps.



Sixteen seats in the Wisconsin Senate, the state Legislature's upper chamber, were on the Nov. 5 ballot. It was the first general election with new Senate district maps, which Gov. Tony Evers signed into law earlier this year.

New district maps

Gov. Tony Evers signed new Wisconsin legislative district maps into law in February. Those maps – used for the Wisconsin Senate and Wisconsin Assembly races – were in place for the November election.

Democrats tried unsuccessfully for more than a decade to overturn Republican-drawn maps. In December 2023, the Wisconsin Supreme Court – having flipped to a liberal majority of justices – ruled the existing maps were unconstitutional.

Evers, a Democrat, proposed the maps that are now law. Republicans who control the state Legislature passed the maps to avoid having the liberal-controlled state Supreme Court draw the lines instead.

Headed into the election, Republicans held a supermajority in the Wisconsin Senate. They were very close to a supermajority in the Assembly, too, where they held a 30-seat majority.