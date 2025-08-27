Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin lawmakers propose new reckless driving prevention legislation

By
Published  August 27, 2025 10:30am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Two Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing new legislation aimed at preventing reckless driving.
    • The legislation would provide grants for development of traffic-calming features for roadways. 

MILWAUKEE - Two state lawmakers unveiled on Wednesday, Aug. 27, a new piece of legislation that will aim to prevent reckless driving by engineering safer roads for Wisconsinites.

Traffic-calming legislation

What we know:

The lawmakers involved in presenting the new legislation include State Representative Supreme Moore Omokunde and Senator LaTonya Johnson.

A news release from the lawmakers says in 2024 alone, there were 138 fatalities and 2,084 people injured as a result of over 5,600 reckless driving crashes in the state of Wisconsin.

This is a developing story.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by officials involved in the news conference. 

