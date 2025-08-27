Wisconsin lawmakers propose new reckless driving prevention legislation
MILWAUKEE - Two state lawmakers unveiled on Wednesday, Aug. 27, a new piece of legislation that will aim to prevent reckless driving by engineering safer roads for Wisconsinites.
Traffic-calming legislation
What we know:
The lawmakers involved in presenting the new legislation include State Representative Supreme Moore Omokunde and Senator LaTonya Johnson.
A news release from the lawmakers says in 2024 alone, there were 138 fatalities and 2,084 people injured as a result of over 5,600 reckless driving crashes in the state of Wisconsin.
This is a developing story.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by officials involved in the news conference.