Wisconsin law enforcement members issue presidential endorsements

The West Allis Professional Police Association, for the first time ever, has endorsed someone for president. Meanwhile, Milwaukee's former police chief has endorsed a competing candidate.

With the world watching Kenosha and policing playing out on the campaign trail, Allison Cerqua serves as a detective and president of the West Allis Professional Police Association. She says the race for the White House case is closed -- endorsing President Donald Trump.

"He's the only candidate who consistently recognizes sacrifices of law enforcement on a daily basis, to serve their community," said Cerqua. "We understand there are vocal critics for President Trump, but he has a pro-law enforcement stance and in this time, we feel we need to support and endorse him."

The Milwaukee Police Association did the same last month, with Eric Trump present to accept the endorsement.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump (Photos: Win McNamee & Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Biden campaign revealed new law enforcement endorsements of its own, including from former Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn and Milwaukee County's sheriff and district attorney.

"The man I know is no radical, and officers have nothing to fear from him," Flynn said of Biden. "Real support means money, real support means training, real support means advocacy for limitations on assault rifles being in the arms of the general public. Those are all things where Joe has been."

But will the issue and law enforcement endorsements sway voters?

"It's possible that crime will motivate people. I'm guessing that ultimately when people vote, that it's not going to be law and order. It's going to be the pandemic, and it's going to be the economy," said UW-Milwaukee Political Science Professor Mordecai Lee. "Those will be the two issues that will decide whether Wisconsin goes Republican or Democratic."

Lee said the Trump campaign's emphasis on law and order is trying to appeal to suburban women who have been drifting Democratic in recent years.

One thing that could hurt the president's standing with police is a new report from The Atlantic, which claims the president referred to America's war dead as "losers." President Trump has disputed the story.