Milwaukee Police Association endorses President Trump for re-election during Eric Trump visit

Eric Trump speaks at the Milwaukee Police Association

President Donald Trump's son, Eric, spoke at the Milwaukee Police Association on Tuesday, following the association's announcement that it endorses the president's re-election campaign.

MILWAUKEE - President Donald Trump's son Eric visited Milwaukee on Tuesday, Aug. 18. 

Eric Trump's visit highlighted the Trump administration's support for law enforcement -- as well as the recent endorsement from the International Union of Police Association (IUPA).

Prior to introducing Eric Trump, Milwaukee Police Association President Dale Bormann announced that the association endorses President Trump for re-election.

"There is no doubt that President Donald Trump is the absolute right person during this most difficult times to lead our great nation," Bormann said. 

