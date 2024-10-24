Wisconsin in-person early voting; delays improve in Milwaukee

The Brief Long lines and slow services caused problems at Wisconsin polling places. In Milwaukee, things were better Thursday after some people waited hours earlier in the week. In-perso early absentee voting opened statewide on Tuesday.



After long lines and slow service, problems at Wisconsin polling places may be slowing down on the third day of early in-person voting.

Milwaukee voters flocked to polling places again on Thursday. The lines were still there but not as bad as the first two days.

Voter Kenneth Marrow said things were organized, and he was able to cast his ballot in about 25 minutes. He said the process of getting in and out has been a lot smoother than the headaches and hiccups earlier this week.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, lines to vote wrapped around the corner. Some people told FOX6 News they waited up to three hours to cast a ballot.

Early in-person absentee voting in Milwaukee

"They moved right along," voter Rob Bailey said of Thursday's experience. "I didn’t come yesterday or Tuesday because I felt the lines were going to be really long."

One factor that could have added to the issues? More voters. Election reports showed nearly 25,000 people in Milwaukee County have already voted in-person absentee. That number was only around 20,000 at the same time in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Election officials also said equipment issues, like the label printing machines, have stalled the process. The statewide system had a hard reboot around 11 a.m. on Thursday, and officials said things should be better.

Still, some voters hit a snag.

"We need to update our computer systems. That’s pretty sad," said voter Geraldine Broxton. "She shouldn’t have to wait three minutes to print a label before she can move on to the next person."

But it's still a smoother process than before.

"I feel like I’m in and out. I can resume my life now," Broxton said.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission issued a statement Thursday that said it is still working to make sure label printing machines are working correctly.