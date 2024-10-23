Wisconsin early in-person voting continues with some delays

The Brief More municipalities are reporting the Wisconsin Elections Commissions’ WisVote System is still lagging. In a statement, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said it is aware some are experiencing slowness when printing labels.



It’s day two of early voting and problems continue.

More municipalities are reporting the Wisconsin Elections Commissions’ WisVote System is still lagging.

The tale of two lines: another lengthy wait time and long line to early vote at the Capitol Drive early voting center.

"My wife waited three hours yesterday so I beat her," said Michael Krukowski, a Milwaukee voter.

But voters at Good Hope Library tell a different story.

"When I got here the line wasn’t that long. I stood out for maybe 10 or 15 minutes in and out," said Cheryl DeBois, another voter.

In a statement, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said it is aware some are experiencing slowness when printing labels. The issue appears to be impacting other non-election state systems.

A statement said in part, "high levels of in-person absentee voting do still appear to be compounding the issue," and going on to say, "printing a label is not required for in-person absentee voting, though it is certainly an added efficiency for our hard-working local election officials. Municipal clerks may choose to handwrite in-person absentee information on the outside of the absentee certificate envelope if they wish to not print a label."

Alderwoman Laressa Taylor represents the 9th district.

"The city’s message is just that is to be patient," Taylor said. "I think the long line is not going to be a deterrent, I think we’re not going to allow ourselves to be defeated because we know how important this election is."

The Milwaukee Election Commission is encouraging voters to be patient with longer wait times. The city said poll workers have been handwriting labels as a workaround.