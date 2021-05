The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) will welcome nearly 100 rescue dogs from Texas on Tuesday, June 1.

The dogs are scheduled to arrive at the Waukesha County Airport on Tuesday, June 1. WHS is working with other shelters across Wisconsin to support the transport.

The flight to Wisconsin is being provided by the BISSELL Pet Foundation.