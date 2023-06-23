Wisconsin Humane Society rescues dogs from breeder, 23 found

article

23 dogs were rescued from a large-scale commercial breeder in the south and taken to the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Milwaukee campus on Thursday, June 22.

The rest of their journeys to new loving homes will include time in foster care, exams for medical issues, meeting with behavior staff, spay/neuter surgery, and receiving microchips and initial vaccinations. It may be a matter of days for some or much longer for others before they are available for adoption, based on their individual needs.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Right now, WHS is asking for help in two critical ways:

Foster – These pups and many other animals need foster homes right now , and getting signed up is easy! Just watch a brief orientation video and sign up for the Rachael Ray Nutrish® Foster Program here: , and every animal in foster means another kennel open for an animal in need! – These pups and many other animals need foster homes right nowand getting signed up is easy! Just watch a brief orientation video and sign up for the Rachael Ray Nutrish® Foster Program here: www.wihumane.org/foster/apply . There are dozens of animals who need foster careand every animal in foster means another kennel open for an animal in need!

Adopt – With more than 70 dogs already looking for homes and adoption fees 50% off for all dogs over 6 months of age, now is the perfect time to adopt! The more animals sent to loving homes, the more WHS can help when emergencies like this arise.