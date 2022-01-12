Wisconsin Humane Society receives $75K grant to aid adoptions

article

The Wisconsin Humane Society announced Wednesday that it has received a $75,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to help prepare more shelter pets for adoption and ensure they are ready to find loving homes.

According to a news release, the funding will support veterinary medical care and services prior to adoption, which includes spay/neuter surgery for dogs and cats, core vaccinations, behavioral assessments and microchips.

"The Wisconsin Humane Society finds homes for more than 10,000 animals every year, and there are no time or space limits for any animals in our adoption program," said Alison Kleibor, WHS executive vice president. "This grant helps us to continue to make that commitment to homeless animals in need of loving homes."

To learn more about the adoption program at the Wisconsin Humane Society, or view pets looking for new homes, please visit the WHS website.