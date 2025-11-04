Wisconsin Humane Society overcrowding, foster parents needed

article

The Brief The Wisconsin Humane Society is asking for the public’s help in the wake of an unprecedented intake of animals. . On Friday alone, 121 cats and kittens came in as surrenders or strays. WHS is currently caring for 1,500 animals, including 1,100 felines.



The Wisconsin Humane Society needs your help in fostering cats and kittens after an "unprecedented intake" of animals, especially surrendered cats.

What we know:

According to the Wisconsin Humane Society, on Friday alone, 121 cats and kittens came in as surrenders or strays across WHS locations.

An unexpected surrender of 47 cats and kittens from a single home on Friday night at the WHS Milwaukee Campus resulted in the need to set up emergency housing in office spaces.

WHS is currently caring for 1,500 animals, including 1,100 felines. This represents about 250 more cats in-care on a daily basis compared to 2024.

What they're saying:

"We are in high need of foster parents and adopters to help alleviate our critical space issues," said Angela Speed, vice president of marketing and communications. "In addition, this recent surrender of 47 cats is putting a significant strain on our resources, and monetary and supply donations would be deeply appreciated and put to use immediately."

Become a foster volunteer

What you can do:

To become a WHS foster volunteer, watch the online orientation video, fill out the application, and WHS will get back to you as soon as possible with next steps – along with access to the full list of animals in need of foster homes. Go to: www.wihumane.org/foster/apply

Adoption fees

What we know:

All adult cat adoption fees are "name your own fee," and kittens have buddy pricing — adopt two kittens at once and get 50% off the second fee.

Adoption fees include spay/neuter surgery, initial vaccines, microchip, certificate for a free vet exam, free starter bag of food, 30 days of MetLife Pet Insurance, adopter perks and discounts from local businesses, and 10% off your purchase in our Animal Antics Retail Store.

Adoptions are completed same-day on a first-come, first-served basis, as long as it’s a good fit. Animals in the adoption program have as long as it takes to find a new home. To see available animals, visit www.wihumane.org/adopt.

Make a monetary donation

What we know:

To make a monetary donation, visit https://wihumane.me/HelpTheCats; supply donations like cat litter, cat food, special kitten formula for neonatal kittens, and other supplies can be dropped off at any WHS location or ordered online via www.wihumane.org/donate/wish-list.