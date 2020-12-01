Wisconsin Humane Society matches all donations on Giving Tuesday

The Wisconsin Humane Society is matching all donations for Giving Tuesday. The Humane Society relies on donations from the community to support all the animals in their care.

T-Rex is a healthy and playful pup but this is night and day from when T-Rex came to the humane society.

T-Rex

"T-Rex actually came to use about two months ago, he was horribly ill, he was emancipated, dehydrated, he wouldn't eat," said Angela Speed, Wisconsin Humane Society.

X-rays showed T-Rex had a corn cob in his small intestine.

"Our veterinary team performed emergency surgery to remove that. They bandaged him back up, he spent time in foster care and now two months later, he went from 30 pounds to 60 pounds, he doubled in size, " said Speed.

T-Rex

T-Rex's story is similar to many animals at the Humane Society.

"We see thousands of animals come through our doors just in desperate need of help and about 65 percent of our animals receive some kind of medical treatment," said Speed.

The Wisconsin Humane Society does not receive government funding. The support of the community is how the Humane Society is able to help 40,000 animals and their families every year.

Again, donations on Giving Tuesday will be doubled.

"Today, on Giving Tuesday, donations to the Wisconsin Humane Society are being matched by our good friends Virginia Kress, Ted Sokely, and the Ruud Family Foundation. Your gift today will go twice as far to help animals," said Speed.

Those funds go towards medical expenses to give animals like T-Rex a second chance.

"T-Rex is healing beautifully. We expect him to be ready for adoption very soon," said Speed.