Wisconsin Humane Society at capacity; how you can ease the strain

The Brief The Wisconsin Humane Society needs your help. The Milwaukee shelter is at capacity and is now reducing the adoption fees to help get dogs into homes. Officials at the Wisconsin Humane Society said they have reached crisis level.



The Wisconsin Humane Society is at capacity and needs your help.

Wisconsin Humane Society at capacity

What we know:

As of Thursday, June 5, the Wisconsin Humane Society is caring for more than 400 dogs at its Milwaukee campus.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Rachel Hahn, Director of Animal and Client Services at Wisconsin Humane Society, said they have reached crisis level. She told FOX6 News more people are surrendering their animals because they cannot care for them.

What they're saying:

"We are experiencing generally just higher populations as well, and then you add in the surrender piece more people in the community who are needing that because of lack of resources and we're doing our best," Hahn said.

Rachel Hahn

Help ease the strain

What you can do:

To help ease the strain, the Wisconsin Humane Society has reduced its adoption fees from now until next Wednesday, June 11.

"Our animals have as long as they need to find a home once they're in our adoption program so we don't euthanize for a timer for space," Hahn said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There are other ways you can help Wisconsin Humane Society including making a donation or by volunteering.