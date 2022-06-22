Wisconsin Humane Society: 30 beagles taken from an testing facility

The Wisconsin Humane Society takes in animals daily, but not usually 30 dogs at once – all the same breed.

The Humane Society of the United States took in more than 30 beagles from an animal testing facility. Now, they're in the Wisconsin Humane Society's care.

"The beagles were living in confined, unsanitary conditions – likely with very little socialization with humans," said Angela Speed with the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Employees told FOX6 News they are not allowed to say much about what happened, only that the dogs were "relinquished."

"This particular group does need extra medical care and behavior support," Speed said.

Beagles among 30 rescued (Courtesy: Wisconsin Humane Society)

After the dogs get that support, they will be up for adoption. In the meantime, the Wisconsin Humane Society is asking for help with fostering and donations.

"Summer is the busiest season for intake, and so receiving more than 30 dogs can definitely put a strain on our resources," said Speed.

The Wisconsin Humane Society said some beagles have already found homes, while others are in foster homes with their moms.

"When we do receive large intakes of animals, it’s always a big challenge to provide the medical care and behavior support that they need – and just that daily care," Speed said.

The road to recovery might take a few weeks, but the Wisconsin Humane Society said there is enough love from the community to last a lifetime.

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering one of the puppies should check out the Wisconsin Humane Society website; the shelter updates it in real time.