Wisconsin woman killed, man charged after Nebraska arrest

article

The Brief A Wisconsin man is accused of killing a woman and leaving the state with her body. The 23-year-old was arrested in Nebraska after a police chase and crash. The victim's body was found inside the vehicle.



A Wisconsin man, arrested after a Nebraska police chase this week, is now charged with killing a woman who was found dead inside the vehicle.

In Court:

Court records show prosecutors charged 23-year-old Gavin Thompson with first-degree intentional homicide, burglary, hiding a corpse, and taking and driving a vehicle without the owner's consent. He is currently jailed in Nebraksa.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What they're saying:

Prosecutors accuse Thompson of killing 67-year-old Dorinda Segebrecht of Dodgeville. According to a report from WMTV-TV, he entered her unlocked home and demanded her car keys. Evidence showed there was a struggle.

Thompson allegedly admitted to stabbing Segebrecht, according to the report. Investigators said he tried to clean up the home before he put her body in her SUV and driving away.

Dorinda Segebrecht

Investigators later discovered that Segebrecht's vehicle may have been in Nebraska, and information about the investigation was relayed to Nebraska State Patrol. A trooper there spotted the SUV on I-80 early Wednesday morning.

After a police chase and crash, the report said Thompson was arrested and allegedly admitted he needed money and a car because he recently lost his job. Segebrecht's body was found in the back of the vehicle.

As of right now, officials are not aware of any connection between Thompson and Segebrecht.