Wisconsin man arrested after pursuit in Nebraska; woman found dead in vehicle

The Brief A Wisconsin man was arrested in Nebraska following a police chase. A woman was found dead inside the vehicle. The victim's identity has not been confirmed – however, authorities say she appears to match the description of a woman reported missing in Dodgeville. The driver was arrested and transported to the Lancaster County Jail in Nebraska.



A man from Dodgeville, Wisconsin, was arrested in Nebraska early Tuesday morning, July 16, following a police chase. A woman was found dead inside the vehicle.

The victim's identity has not been confirmed – however, authorities say she appears to match the description of a woman reported missing in Dodgeville.

Missing woman

The backstory:

The Dodgeville Police Department responded to a welfare check in the area of E. Division Street and S. Dacotah Street around 7:50 p.m. on July 15.

When they arrived at the scene, officers made contact with the missing person’s family members – who reported that 67-year-old Dorinda Segebrecht had not been heard from since approximately 11 a.m. on Monday, July 14.

Dodgeville Police Department officers determined that evidence at the scene suggested that the missing person may be injured and/or in danger.

Segebrecht's vehicle was not located at the scene.

Dorinda Segebrecht

Police chase in Nebraska

What we know:

Investigators later discovered that Segebrecht's vehicle may be in the state of Nebraska, and information was relayed to the Nebraska State Patrol.

At 1:50 a.m. on July 16, a Nebraska State Trooper spotted the vehicle on I-80 near Lincoln, Nebraska.

The driver was not the subject of the missing person case.

The trooper attempted a traffic stop which resulted in a vehicle pursuit, ending when the vehicle crashed and the driver, who was not the registered owner of the vehicle, ran from the scene.

The driver was arrested and transported to the Lancaster County Jail in Nebraska.

What they're saying:

"A deceased woman was found in the backseat area who had similar physical and age descriptors to the missing subject from Dodgeville," said Dodgeville Police Department Police Chief Brandon Wilhelm. "Investigators in Nebraska are currently working to determine a positive identification of the deceased. We will not be identifying that individual until we receive conclusive confirmation."

Chief Wilhelm said during a news conference that, at this time, this appears to be a random act of violence and law enforcement does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.