Wisconsin holiday travel, officers statewide ramp up enforcement

article

Officers across Wisconsin will step up enforcement to stop impaired driving during the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, the Department of Transportation said. The national effort began Dec. 15 and runs through New Year’s Day.

While Wisconsin law enforcement agencies work together throughout the year to identify and prevent impaired driving, WisDOT said the high-visibility presence comes during the holiday season when impaired driving is typically a greater concern.

During the last holiday season, WisDOT said there were 470 crashes involving impaired drivers in Wisconsin. Those incidents killed five people and injured 178 others.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Wisconsin State Patrol works to assist local law enforcement agencies with obtaining specialty training to detect impairment and get dangerous drivers off the road. Almost 7,000 officers in Wisconsin are trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement and the state has among the most Drug Recognition Experts in the nation, WisDOT said – with nearly 400 officers who have completed DRE training.

Impaired driving has many consequences for a driver in addition to the potential for a crash, WisDOT said. OWI convictions can cost around $10,000, including fines, court costs, lost time at work, higher insurances rates and vehicle services. A driver can also lose their license and vehicle because of an OWI conviction.

Plan for a safe ride

The State Patrol encourages drivers to put safety first during the holidays: