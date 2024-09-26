Wisconsin Herd assistant coach Joe Wolf dies at 59

article

Wisconsin Herd assistant coach and former Milwaukee Bucks player and assistant coach Joe Wolf unexpectedly passed away, the Bucks announced Thursday, Sept. 26. He was 59.

The Kohler native’s career spanned more than 37 years, with 12 years as a player in the NBA and 25 years coaching at the college, CBA, NBA G League and NBA level, including as a Bucks assistant coach from 2008-2013.

"We send our deepest condolences to Joe’s family and friends," the Bucks said in a statement. "The Bucks and Herd will always be grateful to Joe for his hard work and commitment to our organization. He will be missed."

He played for the Bucks from 1996-1997.

The Bucks said his "talent was instrumental for the Bucks and Herd over eight years with the organization, including as a player and coach."

He was announced as the Herd's assistant coach in October 2023.