article

The Brief Communities across southeast Wisconsin celebrated Halloween on Saturday. In Milwaukee, there was a Day of the Dead Festival at Forest Home Cemetery. Events were held in Racine, Burlington and Mequon as well.



It's spooky season, and communities across southeast Wisconsin celebrated on Saturday. Here's a look at some of what the area had to offer.

Day of the Dead Festival | Milwaukee

Local perspective:

A celebration of Latino culture, allowing people to reconnect with loved ones who have passed away, was held at Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum – the city's oldest cemetery and autumnal arboretum.

MORE: 4th Annual Sherman Park Harvest Fest in Milwaukee on Saturday

"A lot of us have past loved ones that are far away from us, and we want to embrace them during this important celebration," said event coordinator Nataly Andraze. "We want to host a space where people can come and really celebrate that."

A Día de los Muertos 5K, a run/walk that included a 2K option, opened the festivities. The family festival followed and included mariachi performances, sugar skull decorating, and more than 40 vendors.

Related article

Local perspective:

Families were invited to spend the day trick-or-treating outdoors with the animals at Racine Zoo. The event also offered cookie decorating, pumpkin decorating, bounce houses and a chance to meet some creepy-crawly animals.

"It's multi-generations that come out here, because the zoo's been around for 102 years," said Beth Heidorn, the zoo's executive director. "They all come together, and everyone dresses up, and it's a super fun day."

Spooky City | Burlington

Local perspective:

Downtown Burlington transforms into "Spooky City" one day a year, and Saturday marked the 36th edition of the Halloween festival. Kids could trick-or-treat at downtown businesses and go for a hay ride.

Related article

"It's awesome to have a community that puts on events like this for us to enjoy during the day, especially with little kids," said resident Taylor Hendricks.

The highlight of the annual event is the coffin races. Teams are encouraged to dress up and navigate an obstacle course while carrying a coffin. A local funeral home donates the coffins.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"A little rain this year, but it hasn't dampened the enthusiasm," said organizer Shad Branen, adding an anticipated 60,000 pieces of candy would be handed out.

There was a Day of the Dead celebration, too.

Foxtown Fall | Mequon

Local perspective:

The community was invited to take a hayride, carve a pumpkin or soak up some live music at Foxtown Station. There was food and drinks, too.

"We are running out of nice weekends here in Wisconsin – we only get so many a year – so you take them when you can," said Foxtown Brewing's Kyle Smith. "Just nice community involvement, nice family day. We do a lot of other events here as well, and it's nice to gear one strictly towards kids and families."