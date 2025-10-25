Expand / Collapse search

'Boo at the Zoo' in Racine offers plenty of Halloween fun

By
Published  October 25, 2025 7:30am CDT
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Racine Zoo hosting 'Boo at the Zoo'

Racine Zoo hosting 'Boo at the Zoo'

Halloween is right around the corner! But you can get in the spirit of Halloween early at the Racine Zoo. Beth Heidorn joined FOX6 WakeUp live to get us ready for Boo at the Zoo this morning.

RACINE, Wis. - Calling all little ghosts and goblins! Enjoy safe, outdoor trick-or-treating all day with the animals at the Racine Zoo on Saturday, Oct. 25.

The spook-tacular ‘Boo at the Zoo’ event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be plenty of fun, family-friendly events including:

  • Trick-or-Treat "Knock-Knock" Doors
  • Spooky cookie decorating*
  • Halloween craft
  • Pumpkin decorating*
  • Find and meet our special creepy, crawly animal ambassadors
  • Bounce houses
  • Food and drinks available for purchase

Related

Halloween HQ: Trick-or-treat times, haunted houses & more
article

Halloween HQ: Trick-or-treat times, haunted houses & more

The Halloween Headquarters was created to give you the upper hand on learning trick or treat times, where haunted houses can be found, and more.

Head to the Racine Zoo website to learn more.

Say hello to Phoenix the corn snake

Say hello to Phoenix the corn snake

You can start to celebrate Halloween early at the Racine Zoo's 'Boo at the Zoo.' McKenna Moats is showing one of the many animals you can see at the event, including one slithering snake!

Fruit bat at 'Boo at the Zoo'

Fruit bat at 'Boo at the Zoo'

McKenna Moats is back once again to show off another animal you can see at the Racine Zoo's "Boo at the Zoo" Halloween event, a fruit bat!

.

FOX 6 WakeUp NewsThings To DoRacine