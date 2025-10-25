'Boo at the Zoo' in Racine offers plenty of Halloween fun

Calling all little ghosts and goblins! Enjoy safe, outdoor trick-or-treating all day with the animals at the Racine Zoo on Saturday, Oct. 25.

The spook-tacular ‘Boo at the Zoo’ event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be plenty of fun, family-friendly events including:

Trick-or-Treat "Knock-Knock" Doors

Spooky cookie decorating*

Halloween craft

Pumpkin decorating*

Find and meet our special creepy, crawly animal ambassadors

Bounce houses

Food and drinks available for purchase

Head to the Racine Zoo website to learn more.

