'Boo at the Zoo' in Racine offers plenty of Halloween fun
RACINE, Wis. - Calling all little ghosts and goblins! Enjoy safe, outdoor trick-or-treating all day with the animals at the Racine Zoo on Saturday, Oct. 25.
The spook-tacular ‘Boo at the Zoo’ event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be plenty of fun, family-friendly events including:
- Trick-or-Treat "Knock-Knock" Doors
- Spooky cookie decorating*
- Halloween craft
- Pumpkin decorating*
- Find and meet our special creepy, crawly animal ambassadors
- Bounce houses
- Food and drinks available for purchase
Head to the Racine Zoo website to learn more.
.