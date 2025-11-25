Ryan Strnad leaves Wisconsin governor race, backs David Crowley

article

The Brief Beer vendor Ryan Strnad is leaving the 2026 Wisconsin governor race. The Democrat announced his support for Milwaukee County Exec. David Crowley. Six Democrats remain in the primary field, against two Republicans.



Beer vendor Ryan Strnad on Tuesday announced he's leaving the Democratic field in the 2026 Wisconsin governor race and will back another candidate, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

What they're saying:

Strnad provided the following statement:

"I want to thank every person who supported this campaign. I ran to give working class families a voice and to deliver results for communities that have long been overlooked. I believe David Crowley is the candidate who can hit the ground running, fight for families, and begin delivering those results for Wisconsin starting on day one.

"My campaign is ending, but the work continues. David Crowley is ready to guide Wisconsin forward, and I am proud to stand with him."

Who else is running?

By the numbers:

Six Democrats remain in the primary race after Strnad's departure: Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, State Rep. Francesca Hong, State Sen. Kelda Roys, former State Rep. Brett Hulsey and Missy Hughes, a former dairy executive in the Evers administration.

The Republican field includes U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany and Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann.

The most recent Marquette University Law School poll found most Wisconsin voters – Republicans and Democrats alike – had not yet decided who they'll vote for in next summer's gubernatorial primary.

In the three-way Republican primary for governor, the October poll found 70% of registered voters have not made up their minds. U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany got 23%, while Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann hit 6%.

The poll found even more Democrats, 81%, have not made up their minds with seven candidates in single digits.

When is the election?

What's next:

The primary for the governor’s race is on Aug. 11, 2026. The general election will be Nov. 3, 2026.