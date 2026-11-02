Wisconsin governor race: Crowley, Tiffany go head-to-head Tuesday

The Brief David Crowley and Tom Tiffany face off in the race for Wisconsin governor Tuesday. Gov. Tony Evers is not seeking reelection, creating the first open race for governor in more than a decade. FOX6 News will have live, local election coverage throughout the day Tuesday.



In the race for Wisconsin governor, voters will decide Tuesday between Democrat David Crowley and Republican Tom Tiffany.

Who are the candidates?

Big picture view:

David Crowley was elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 2016, his first role as a public elected official. The Milwaukee native was then elected Milwaukee County Executive in 2020, the youngest and first Black person in the role, and is now in his second term. He has Gov. Tony Evers' endorsement.

READ MORE: Where Crowley, Tiffany stand on key issues

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany currently represents Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District, a seat he was elected to in a May 2020 special election. A lifelong Wisconsin resident, he previously served in the Wisconsin Assembly and Wisconsin Senate, was a Town of Little Rice supervisor and spent nearly three decades as a dam tender on the Willow Flowage. In May, he received the Republican Party of Wisconsin's endorsement. He also has the backing of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

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Who is the frontrunner?

By the numbers:

The final Marquette University Law School poll ahead of the election, the results of which were released last week, found Crowley leading Tiffany 51% to 44% among likely voters with 4% undecided.

Among likely voters, Republican support for Tiffany dipped from 95% in September to 92% in October. Meanwhile, Democratic backing for Crowley rose from 96% to 98%.

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Wisconsin election coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has been keeping tabs on races in Wisconsin and across the country ahead of the November midterm elections.