Wisconsin governor candidates: Gas prices a priority in their campaigns

You have a big choice to make in the August primary for governor of Wisconsin. Those candidates have a lot to say about an issue hitting your wallet – gas prices.

"It hurts every time filling up gas," said Derrick Rivera, an automotive tech student from Milwaukee. "Before people would say put a 20-dollar bill in there, and you’re good. Now, you put a twenty and turn around and click. You’re done. You get right back in your car."

"This is difficult, this is hard. I’m a retired person on Social Security, and we don’t have this kind of money," said Mary Jo Blatz of Mequon.

No matter which side of the counter you are on, you are probably looking for answers to why gas prices are so high.

If you have watched TV lately, you know Wisconsin's candidates for governor say they have the answers. But what does it mean to you?

"When you buy a gallon of gas, you’re paying about 31 cents for the state of Wisconsin’s gas tax and about 18 cents a gallon for the federal gas tax. Governor Tony Evers has called for temporarily getting rid of that that federal gas tax, but what about that state tax?

"Tim Michels pushed years to raise our gas tax," said Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch in a campaign ad.

Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels says that is not true. He has been a member of groups that in the past pushed for raising the gas tax. Now Michels, Kleefisch's opponent, and Democratic Governor Tony Evers all say they would support a state gas tax holiday.

Economists say fluctuating gas prices means you will not notice much of a difference if gas taxes go away.

Gas station owner Dan Umhoefer agrees.

"That’s a short-term fix. It just pushes it down the road. Eventually we’re going to have to fix the roads. And if we’re not collecting our gas tax, someone’s going to have to end up paying to fix the roads," Umhoefer said.

Voters are weighing their options.

"That’s something I would have to read into, but it sounds pretty cool; it sounds pretty good. It could defintily help out a lot of people, especially those kind of struggling," Rivera said.

"That’s the stupidest thing the government can do," said Nick Carcorne of Mequon. "It’s just more fiscal stimulus. So no pun intended, that 'slike putting more fuel on the fire. That’s putting more money back into the economy; fiscal stimulus, that’s how we have inflation to begin with."

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, all register voters will be able to make a choice – when they pick up their primary ballots.

"Gov. Evers is doing the right thing to deliver relief from rising costs. That’s why he has led the push for a federal gas tax suspension, asked the EPA to waive blending requirements to lower prices, and why he signed an executive order to fight price gouging at the pump. Today, families across Wisconsin are also keeping more of their paychecks, thanks to the governor’s bipartisan 15% income tax cut for most Wisconsinites.

"Gov. Evers knows there’s more work to do, which is why he continues to support a repeal of the state’s mandatory markup law, an unfair law that forces gas stations to raise their prices by 9.18%. He is also open to a temporary state gas tax holiday that includes funding to backfill lost revenue for ongoing road and bridge repairs across the state. Unfortunately, Republicans running for governor and in the Legislature have refused every opportunity to provide immediate relief to Wisconsin families. They chose division and political games instead of supporting Gov. Evers’ plan to return a portion of our $3.8 billion surplus back to the people, which included funding to help families address rising costs."

Rebecca Kleefisch (R-candidate for governor)

"As a middle-class mom, I know firsthand how skyrocketing costs significantly impact Wisconsin families. When I’m governor, I’ll work to make gas more affordable by holding the line on the state gas tax, reversing the Biden/Evers-era, Green New Deal-style policies that hamper domestic energy production, and reforming laws like minimum markup to help Wisconsin families save at the pump.

"Evers asking for a federal gas tax holiday was a gimmick, attempting to avoid making hard choices. As governor, I will make hard choices, never raise the gas tax like Evers and Michels have wanted to, and still fund our roads."

Adam Fischer (R-candidate for governor)

"I would pause the State sales tax on gas to help out with our raising prices that are and have been unreasonably and unfairly raising. At the same time I would also look to address unfair taxes and our inflated prices. My goal would be to get to a heathy economy with fair prices and taxes for everyone going forward. My plan is to get people off the system and back to work! This would save taxpayers money and get more production done in our State. It would also help with inflation and product availability. We could use the savings to lower taxes overall for the working class and have resources to help train skilled professionals."